Mbappe files harassment complaint against PSG as investigation continues

Kylian Mbappe has accused Paris Saint-Germain of moral harassment in a legal filing, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed on Thursday.
The Real Madrid star is at odds with his former club, arguing PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages.
Mbapp is also unhappy with the way he was treated by the Ligue 1 club when the France captain was sidelined before the 2023-24 season, following his decision not to extend his club contract.
The prosecutor's office said Mbappe is "denouncing the lofting' he claimed to have been subjected to at Paris Saint-Germain. The word lofting is used in France to describe a practice that involves isolating a player from the main squad for sporting, administrative, or disciplinary reasons.
Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer after scoring a club-record 256 goals in seven years at PSG, which won the Champions League without him this year.
Mbappe's relationship with PSG ended amid deep tensions, and some fans booed him in his last home game at Parc des Princes. PSG felt let down by Mbapp after offering him the most lucrative contract in club history when he signed a new contract in 2022.
But Mbapp was frustrated because he felt promises to sign key players were not kept. When he signed that deal, he was paraded in front of fans holding up a jersey with 2025 on it. Mbapp was reportedly annoyed because the contract was until 2024 with a player's option for an extra season.
Mbappe stunned PSG in June 2023 by informing the club he would not take the option for an extra year. With his contract effectively into its final year, it put PSG in the position of needing to sell Mbapp to avoid losing him for nothing when the contract expired.
His PSG career could have ended that summer amid a tense transfer standoff.
After telling the club he would not extend, Mbappe was left off a preseason tour to Japan and South Korea and forced to train with fringe players. PSG said it would rather sell him than let the player leave for free in 2024, but he rejected a 300 million euros move to Saudi Arabia team Al-Hilal.
PSG left Mbappe out of the opening league game of that season but he soon returned to the lineup following talks.
Mbappe's legal team said in April it would start an action against PSG for harassment because of the way he was treated at the time.
