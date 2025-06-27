Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Round of 16 full schedule and live streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Round of 16 full schedule and live streaming

European heavyweights like Bayern Munich, PSG among others progressed into the next round while Brazilian clubs too have shown some great footballing displays.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 fixtures

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The first round of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup is over, with Real Madrid and Al Hilal becoming the last two teams to book their place in the Round of 16 on the final day of the group stage matches. With them through, fans now have all 16 teams confirmed for the single-stage knockout format, starting with the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday, 28 June.
 
The next round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to feature some big clashes, as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will go toe-to-toe with his former club Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City will lock horns with Saudi giants Al Hilal, who shocked everyone by holding Real Madrid to a draw in their opening game. Meanwhile, Madrid have been handed what could possibly be one of the toughest ties of the round, as they will face Juventus in their pre-quarterfinal match. 
 
 
The trophy is still likely to find its home in Europe, with many big teams making it to the next round. However, fans can still expect the unexpected, as any underdog team in the pre-quarterfinals could become a serious contender moving forward.

Teams qualified for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16:

  • SE Palmeiras (Brazil)
  • Inter Miami (United States)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (France)
  • Botafogo (Brazil)
  • Flamengo (Brazil)
  • Chelsea (England)
  • Inter Milan (Italy)
  • Monterrey (Mexico)
  • Dortmund (Germany)
  • Fluminense (Brazil)
  • Bayern Munich (Germany)
  • Benfica (Portugal)
  • Juventus (Italy)
  • Manchester City (England)
  • Real Madrid (Spain)
  • Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16: Full schedule

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 schedule
Match Date & Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2
QF 1 Sat, 28 Jun, 9:30 pm Palmeiras Botafogo
QF 2 Sun, 29 Jun, 1:30 am Benfica Chelsea
QF 3 Tue, 1 Jul, 12:30 am Inter Milan Fluminense
QF 4 Tue, 1 Jul, 6:30 am Man City Al Hilal
QF 5 Sun, 29 Jun, 9:30 pm PSG Inter Miami
QF 6 Mon, 30 Jun, 1:30 am Flamengo Bayern Munich
QF 7 Wed, 2 Jul, 12:30 am Real Madrid Juventus
QF 8 Wed, 2 Jul, 6:30 am Dortmund Monterrey

FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 live telecast and streaming details

 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matches be played? 
The FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matches will be played from June 28 onwards.  Who will PSG play in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16?  PSG will face Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, June 29.  Who will Manchester City play in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16?  Man City will face Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday, July 1.  Who will Real Madrid play in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16?  Real Madrid will face Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 2.  Who will Bayern Munich play in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16?  Bayern Munich will face Flemengo in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Monday, June 30. 
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matches be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matches will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match Round of 16 matches be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 matches will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

