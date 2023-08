England looked a pale shadow of their best self as they lost the Fifa Women’s World Cup final to Spain 1-0 at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The long-awaited English hope for a World Cup trophy would continue at least for another three years as the Lionesses messed up at the biggest stage of them all, after being flawless throughout the tournament and not dropping even a single game.

Spanish skipper Olga Carmona was the difference maker with her 29th-minute goal which came courtesy of the left-footed strike from the left-back. The goal was only the third of her international career but proved to be the best to date. England tried their best, but they were no match to La Roja who led them on all vital stats.