Home / Sports / Football News / Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.

AP Sydney
Jordan Henderson

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

The move would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who has just been hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

The potential signing of the 33-year-old Henderson is further evidence of the growing lure of Saudi soccer as the oil-rich kingdom targets leading players from Europe's top leagues.

Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are among the star names to have headed there during the offseason, with Riyad Mahrez also expected to move to Al-Ahli after Manchester City reportedly agreed deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million) for its winger.

Henderson's former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Ahli, while another Anfield player Fabinho has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson won every major club honor during his time at the Merseyside club, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

That title success ended Liverpool's 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England again.

He still has two years to run on his current contract, but could have seen his first team opportunities impacted by manager Jurgen Klopp's midfield overhaul this offseason.

Liverpool has signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the transfer window and is expected to add another midfielder ahead of the new season.

Klopp's midfield revamp comes after the club endured a disappointing campaign last season, which saw it miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left, while Fabio Carvalho has joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Thiago Alcantara's future is also uncertain, with the veteran Spain international also linked with a move away potentially to Saudi Arabia.

Also Read

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung Bhutia tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF

Indian Super League Transfers: A look at big movers in off-season

English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

Pakistan will participate in SAFF football tournament in Bengaluru

AIFF takes strategic steps to reform grassroots football in India

Jorge Mas: The billionaire who convinced Messi to pick MLS over Saudi

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams may get govt clearance - Report

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Igor Stimac's emotional appeal to PM Modi

Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpool Football Clubfootball

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story