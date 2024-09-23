Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
|Premier League 2024-25 team rankings
|Rank
|Club
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|5
|8
|13
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|1
|9
|12
|3
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|7
|3
|12
|4
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|11
|5
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|5
|6
|10
|6
|Newcastle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|7
|Brighton
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|8
|Nottm Forest
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|2
|9
|9
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|8
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|4
|7
|11
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|7
|12
|Brentford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|13
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|14
|West Ham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|15
|Leicester City
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|16
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|17
|Ipswich Town
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|18
|Southampton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|1
|19
|Everton
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|1
|20
|Wolves
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|1
Top five goal-scorers in Premier League 2024-25 season
|Most goals in Premier League as of September 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Goals scored
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Norway
|10
|2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|Colombia
|5
|3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|Colombia
|4
|3
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|Senegal
|4
|3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|Cameroon
|4
|6
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle United
|England
|3
|6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|England
|3
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|3
|6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|England
|3
|6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|England
|3