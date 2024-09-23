Erling Haaland equals Ronaldo's record of 100 goals in fewest club games



Norwegian star footballer Erling Haaland broke yet another record on Sunday with his 9th-minute goal in City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Ethihad Stadium. Haaland, with that goal, became the 19th Manchester City player to cross the 100-goal mark for the Etihad side. However, he did it in the fewest matches, i.e. 105. Apart from Haaland, other notable names on the list are the club’s all-time highest goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, etc.

Player Matches Goals Sergio Aguero 390 260 Eric Brook 493 177 Tommy Johnson 355 166 Colin Bell 501 153 Joe Hayes 364 152 Billy Meredith 394 152 Francis Lee 330 148 Tommy Browell 247 139 Billy Gillespie 231 132 Fred Tilson 275 132 Raheem Sterling 339 131 Alec Herd 288 126 Horace Barnes 235 125 Frank Roberts 222 124 Dennis Tueart 275 109 Neil Young 416 108 Kevin De Bruyne 386 103 Shaun Goater 212 103 Erling Haaland 105 100



The Norwegian, in the process, also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest to 100 goals for a European club. The Portuguese set the record back in 2011 while playing for Real Madrid.



Top 10 players with fastest 100 goals for a European club



Player Club Games Erling Haaland Manchester City 105 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 105 Luis Suarez Barcelona 120 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris Saint-Germain 124 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 131 Ruud Van Nistelrooy Manchester United 131 Edinson Cavani Napoli 135 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 136 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 137 Christian Vieri Inter Milan 138

Other Premier League records by Haaland

