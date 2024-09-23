Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Erling Haaland equals Ronaldo's record of 100 goals in fewest club games

Haaland is the highest goal scorer in European club football ever since he made his debut for City back in 2022

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland (Pic: Twitter)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Norwegian star footballer Erling Haaland broke yet another record on Sunday with his 9th-minute goal in City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Ethihad Stadium. Haaland, with that goal, became the 19th Manchester City player to cross the 100-goal mark for the Etihad side. However, he did it in the fewest matches, i.e. 105.
 
Apart from Haaland, other notable names on the list are the club’s all-time highest goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, etc.
 

Full list of Manchester City players with 100-plus goals for the club

Player Matches Goals
Sergio Aguero 390 260
Eric Brook 493 177
Tommy Johnson 355 166
Colin Bell 501 153
Joe Hayes 364 152
Billy Meredith 394 152
Francis Lee 330 148
Tommy Browell 247 139
Billy Gillespie 231 132
Fred Tilson 275 132
Raheem Sterling 339 131
Alec Herd 288 126
Horace Barnes 235 125
Frank Roberts 222 124
Dennis Tueart 275 109
Neil Young 416 108
Kevin De Bruyne 386 103
Shaun Goater 212 103
Erling Haaland 105 100

The Norwegian, in the process, also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest to 100 goals for a European club. The Portuguese set the record back in 2011 while playing for Real Madrid.
 
Top 10 players with fastest 100 goals for a European club
 
Player Club Games
Erling Haaland Manchester City 105
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 105
Luis Suarez Barcelona 120
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Paris Saint-Germain 124
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 131
Ruud Van Nistelrooy Manchester United 131
Edinson Cavani Napoli 135
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 136
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 137
Christian Vieri Inter Milan 138

Other Premier League records by Haaland
 
Erling Haaland, who holds the record for the most goals in a Premier League season with 36 goals is also joint number four with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Micheal Owen in the list of highest number of Premier League hat-tricks with 8. City legend Sergio Aguero leads this list with 12 Premier League hat-tricks, while Alan Shearer and Robbie Fowler are second and third on this list with 11 and 9 hat-tricks respectively.

Erling Haaland: Full list of career goals

Haaland in his entire footballing career has played 288 matches, while amassing 235 goals and 50 assists in the process.

Full list of goals by Erling Haalnd
Competition Matches Played Goals scored Assists
Premier League 71 73 12
Bundesliga 67 62 19
UEFA Champions League 40 41 5
Eliteserien 39 14 5
Bundesliga 16 17 6
OBOS-ligaen 16 0 0
DFB-Pokal 7 8 1
FA Cup 7 8 0
NM-Cup 6 2 0
UEFA Europa League Qualifying 5 4 1
OFB-Cup 4 4 0
Community Shield 3 0 0
DFL-Supercup 2 1 1
EFL Cup 2 1 0
UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0
UEFA Europa League 1 0 0
UEFA Youth League 1 0 0
Total 288 235 50


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

