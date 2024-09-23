Erling Haaland equals Ronaldo's record of 100 goals in fewest club games

Norwegian star footballer Erling Haaland broke yet another record on Sunday with his 9th-minute goal in City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Ethihad Stadium. Haaland, with that goal, became the 19th Manchester City player to cross the 100-goal mark for the Etihad side. However, he did it in the fewest matches, i.e. 105.
Apart from Haaland, other notable names on the list are the club’s all-time highest goalscorer Sergio Aguero, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, etc.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Full list of Manchester City players with 100-plus goals for the club
|Player
|Matches
|Goals
|Sergio Aguero
|390
|260
|Eric Brook
|493
|177
|Tommy Johnson
|355
|166
|Colin Bell
|501
|153
|Joe Hayes
|364
|152
|Billy Meredith
|394
|152
|Francis Lee
|330
|148
|Tommy Browell
|247
|139
|Billy Gillespie
|231
|132
|Fred Tilson
|275
|132
|Raheem Sterling
|339
|131
|Alec Herd
|288
|126
|Horace Barnes
|235
|125
|Frank Roberts
|222
|124
|Dennis Tueart
|275
|109
|Neil Young
|416
|108
|Kevin De Bruyne
|386
|103
|Shaun Goater
|212
|103
|Erling Haaland
|105
|100
The Norwegian, in the process, also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest to 100 goals for a European club. The Portuguese set the record back in 2011 while playing for Real Madrid.
Top 10 players with fastest 100 goals for a European club
|Player
|Club
|Games
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|105
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|105
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|120
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Paris Saint-Germain
|124
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|131
|Ruud Van Nistelrooy
|Manchester United
|131
|Edinson Cavani
|Napoli
|135
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|136
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|137
|Christian Vieri
|Inter Milan
|138
More From This Section
Other Premier League records by Haaland
Erling Haaland, who holds the record for the most goals in a Premier League season with 36 goals is also joint number four with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Micheal Owen in the list of highest number of Premier League hat-tricks with 8. City legend Sergio Aguero leads this list with 12 Premier League hat-tricks, while Alan Shearer and Robbie Fowler are second and third on this list with 11 and 9 hat-tricks respectively.
Erling Haaland: Full list of career goals
Haaland in his entire footballing career has played 288 matches, while amassing 235 goals and 50 assists in the process.
Erling Haaland: Full list of career goals
Haaland in his entire footballing career has played 288 matches, while amassing 235 goals and 50 assists in the process.
|Full list of goals by Erling Haalnd
|Competition
|Matches Played
|Goals scored
|Assists
|Premier League
|71
|73
|12
|Bundesliga
|67
|62
|19
|UEFA Champions League
|40
|41
|5
|Eliteserien
|39
|14
|5
|Bundesliga
|16
|17
|6
|OBOS-ligaen
|16
|0
|0
|DFB-Pokal
|7
|8
|1
|FA Cup
|7
|8
|0
|NM-Cup
|6
|2
|0
|UEFA Europa League Qualifying
|5
|4
|1
|OFB-Cup
|4
|4
|0
|Community Shield
|3
|0
|0
|DFL-Supercup
|2
|1
|1
|EFL Cup
|2
|1
|0
|UEFA Super Cup
|1
|0
|0
|UEFA Europa League
|1
|0
|0
|UEFA Youth League
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|288
|235
|50