Forest coach Nuno 'worried' about job amid tension with owner Marinakis

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged he's worried about his job security because of worsening relations with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis.
The Portuguese coach impressed last season in leading Forest to seventh place in the Premier League with the club securing a place in Europe for the first time in 30 years and opened this campaign with a win over Brentford.
Still, Nuno's job was not safe despite signing an improved contract in June.
"I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season (it) was very, very, very close," Nuno said on Friday during a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace.
"This season, not so well. ... And where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job." He added that "I'm the first one to be worried" about the situation.
Marinakis, who also owns Greek champion Olympiakos, is known in soccer as a big personality with strong opinions on how his clubs are run.
Last week, Nuno criticized Forest's offseason transfer activity, saying the club was wasting a good chance to develop. Leading that now is Edu Gaspar, the former Arsenal sporting director who was hired last month as Forest's global head of football a new role that has the Brazilian overseeing soccer operations and transfer strategy.
Forest, which faces the extra demands of eight Europa League games through January, has this week bolstered its squad by spending almost 100 million pounds (USD 135 million) to sign James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.
"The reason behind it, I don't know," Nuno said of his relations with Marinakis.
"The reality is that it's not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good." Forest is at Palace on Sunday after taking the London club's place in the Europa League following a lengthy legal dispute with UEFA over rules on owners with stakes in multiple clubs.
Palace was demoted to the third-tier Conference League which Forest had qualified for on merit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app