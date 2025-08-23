Home / Sports / Football News / Forest coach Nuno 'worried' about job amid tension with owner Marinakis

Forest coach Nuno 'worried' about job amid tension with owner Marinakis

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged he's worried about his job security because of worsening relations with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Nottingham Forest
(Photo: Twitter/@NFFC)
AP Nottingham (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged he's worried about his job security because of worsening relations with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The Portuguese coach impressed last season in leading Forest to seventh place in the Premier League with the club securing a place in Europe for the first time in 30 years and opened this campaign with a win over Brentford.

Still, Nuno's job was not safe despite signing an improved contract in June.

"I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season (it) was very, very, very close," Nuno said on Friday during a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace.

"This season, not so well. ... And where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job."  He added that "I'm the first one to be worried" about the situation. 

Marinakis, who also owns Greek champion Olympiakos, is known in soccer as a big personality with strong opinions on how his clubs are run.

Last week, Nuno criticized Forest's offseason transfer activity, saying the club was wasting a good chance to develop. Leading that now is Edu Gaspar, the former Arsenal sporting director who was hired last month as Forest's global head of football a new role that has the Brazilian overseeing soccer operations and transfer strategy.

Forest, which faces the extra demands of eight Europa League games through January, has this week bolstered its squad by spending almost 100 million pounds (USD 135 million) to sign James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

"The reason behind it, I don't know," Nuno said of his relations with Marinakis.

"The reality is that it's not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good."  Forest is at Palace on Sunday after taking the London club's place in the Europa League following a lengthy legal dispute with UEFA over rules on owners with stakes in multiple clubs.

Palace was demoted to the third-tier Conference League which Forest had qualified for on merit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich destroy Leipzig 6-0 in league opener

2026 World Cup draw will be held at Washington's Kennedy Center: Trump

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NE United vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

Isak absent against Liverpool yet remains crucial for Newcastle, says Howe

Serie A dubbed Europe's most unpredictable as Napoli begin title defense

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story