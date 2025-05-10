Home / Sports / Football News / Former Aussie boss Graham Arnold becomes manager of Iraq football team

Former Aussie boss Graham Arnold becomes manager of Iraq football team

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
Iraq hired former Australia boss Graham Arnold as head coach of its national team on Friday.

Arnold quit as coach of Australia in September after six years in charge during which he took the Socceroos to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, where they lost to eventual winner Argentina.

Iraq is third in Group B of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and Arnold will start with two crucial games against leader South Korea in Basra on June 5 and second-place Jordan in Amman five days later.

Six points from these two matches would seal Iraq's place at the tournament for the first time since its 1986 debut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :football

First Published: May 10 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

