Sunderland are en route to the Premier League after beating Coventry 2-1

Sunderland struck late to beat host Coventry 2-1 on Friday in the first leg of the Championship semifinal playoffs.

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Goals from Wilson Isidor in the 68th minute and Eliezer Mayenda two minutes from time either side of Jack Rudoni scoring for Frank Lampard's Coventry put Sunderland in the driving seat ahead of the return leg at its own Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

The northeastern side is seeking promotion from England's second tier and a return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 2017.

The winner of the tie will play either Sheffield United or Bristol City at Wembley on May 24.

Sheffield won the first leg 3-0 away on Thursday and the teams face off again at Bramall Lane on Monday.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

