From $473.9 to $13.4: Fifa cuts ticket price for Club World Cup semifinal

Fifa cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week.

Fifa has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60.

Fifa had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.