Doesn't make any sense: Ronaldo reacts to Jota's heartbreaking passing

A career cut short

Jota’s death comes at a time when he had become a pivotal figure for both club and country. After an exceptional season with Liverpool that ended in Premier League glory, and contributing significantly to Portugal’s Euro 2025 title win, he was widely seen as entering his prime. His versatility, work ethic and sharp goal-scoring instincts had made him a favourite among fans and coaches alike.

, Jota’s long-time Portugal teammate and national icon, expressed disbelief over the tragedy. In a message that quickly resonated around the world, Ronaldo said it “doesn’t make any sense”, recalling how recently they had been together with the national squad. He spoke of Jota’s young family—his wife and children—and offered them his deepest sympathies. Ronaldo added that Jota’s presence would continue to live on with those he left behind, ending his message with a simple yet powerful farewell: “We will all miss you.”