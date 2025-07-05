Jota's Liverpool and national teammates gather for funeral in Portugal

Liverpool players, Portuguese footballers, and grieving family members gathered to bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva. The emotional funeral service took place at the Igreja Matriz church, close to where Jota had a residence. The ceremony came just two days after the tragic car accident in Spain that claimed both brothers’ lives. Jota, 28, and André, 25, were travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle reportedly lost control and caught fire after crashing on an isolated stretch of highway near Zamora in north-western Spain. Authorities suspect a tyre blowout as the likely cause, with no other vehicle involved. ALSO READ: Doesn't make any sense: Ronaldo reacts to Jota's heartbreaking passing Portuguese town Gondomar witnessed a sombre scene on Saturday as, Portuguese footballers, and grieving family members gathered to bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva. The emotional funeral service took place at the Igreja Matriz church, close to where Jota had a residence. The ceremony came just two days after the tragic car accident in Spain that claimed both brothers’ lives. Jota, 28, and André, 25, were travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle reportedly lost control and caught fire after crashing on an isolated stretch of highway near Zamora in north-western Spain. Authorities suspect a tyre blowout as the likely cause, with no other vehicle involved.

Football world in mourning Several top-tier Portuguese players joined the grieving families at the service, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, as well as Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Portugal national team coach Roberto Martínez was also present, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt across the national football community. Liverpool teammates, many of whom had returned early from their off-season breaks, were seen offering condolences to Jota’s widow and children. The outpouring of support from across the football world has been massive. Clubs, teammates, and fans alike expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden death of a player in the prime of his career. Many described Jota as a quiet but fiercely committed professional, a family man who balanced top-level football with unwavering dedication to his loved ones.