Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Halftime screamer: PSG's Luis Campos rages at match referee in tunnel

Halftime screamer: PSG's Luis Campos rages at match referee in tunnel

Italian referee Davide Massa was screamed at by Paris Saint-Germain soccer adviser Luis Campos for not awarding a penalty during PSG's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

PSG vs LIV
PSG vs LIV
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Italian referee Davide Massa was screamed at by Paris Saint-Germain soccer adviser Luis Campos for not awarding a penalty during PSG's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Massa went to a red card check to decide if Ibrahima Konat had pushed PSG forward Bradley Barcola in the back in the 25th minute at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. But no foul was given and Konat stayed on.

Match broadcaster Canal Plus showed images of a furious Campos shouting at Massa as he walked down the tunnel at halftime and berated him loudly.

"It's a red card or penalty in every part of the world," he screamed at the top of his voice in English, repeating himself three times.

Two years ago Campos came down onto the side of the field to complain about the refereeing during a French league game against Lille.

PSG midfielder Vitinha did not blame the referee.

Also Read

Champions League: Liverpool get late win vs PSG; 10-man Barca beat Benfica

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures himself while celebrating a goal

Champions League 2025: PSG vs Liverpool live match time and streaming

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live matches today and live streaming

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Atletico live time and streaming

"It's difficult to tell, I was far away so I couldn't see it," he said.

"We're not going to hide behind that."  Liverpool coach Arne Slot said Massa handled the game well.

"It's not easy if you are a referee in a game like this when the fans are so there for the home team," Slot said.

"I don't feel he was in favour of us or in favour of them, I think he was a top referee in a game like this."  PSG coach Luis Enrique said "I don't really like to speak about refereeing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA unveils Miami's sonic ID for 2026 World Cup celebrating diversity

Club World Cup: FIFA promises $1 billion total prize money to 32 teams

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live match timings and live streaming

FA Cup: Manchester United vs Fulham live match time and live streaming

Ronaldo-led Al Nasser looking to seal Asian Champions League glory

Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootball

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story