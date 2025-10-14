How can Indian football team still qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027?

Check IND vs SGP LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier here The Indian men’s football team faces an uphill battle in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Singapore on Thursday. The result has placed the Blue Tigers in a precarious third position in Group C, behind Hong Kong, China (7 points) and Singapore (5 points). India remain winless in the campaign, with Rahim Ali’s late equaliser offering some relief but little progress.

Group Standings After Matchday 3

AFC Asian Cup 2026 qualifier Group C standings Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Hong Kong 3 2 1 0 5 3 2 7 2 Singapore 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 3 India 3 0 2 1 1 2 -1 2 4 Bangladesh 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 India’s tally stands at just two points from three games. With only the top team in the group assured of qualification, head coach Khalid Jamil’s side now faces a steep climb, needing not only wins but also favorable results elsewhere.

ALSO READ: India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming How can India still qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2026? To Qualify Ahead of Hong Kong, China: India must win all three of their remaining fixtures, taking their total to 11 points. Hong Kong, China should not earn more than four points from their final two matches. India must defeat Hong Kong, China by more than one goal in the return leg to gain the upper hand on head-to-head. To Qualify Ahead of Singapore: India can still edge out Singapore on head-to-head if they win the reverse fixture and their other two games.