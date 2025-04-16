Champions League 2025 semifinals: Qualified teams, date, live streaming

UEFA Champions League found its first two semifinalists on Thursday as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, despite losing the second leg of their quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, 1-3 and 2-3, booked their place in the final four on the basis of better aggregates of 5-3 and 5-4, respectively. The 2025found its first two semifinalists on Thursday as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, despite losing the second leg of their quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, 1-3 and 2-3, booked their place in the final four on the basis of better aggregates of 5-3 and 5-4, respectively.

The two qualified teams will now wait for the winners of tonight’s quarterfinal games to find out who they will face in the semifinals later this month. Barcelona will face the winner of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, while Paris Saint-Germain will go toe-to-toe with the winner of the Real Madrid and Arsenal match.

UCL 2025 semifinals: Full list of qualified teams

FC Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Bayern Munich / Inter Milan

Real Madrid / Arsenal

UCL 2025 semifinals: Full schedule

Stage Date Match Time (IST) Semi-final · Leg 1 Tue, 29 Apr Barcelona vs TBD 12:30 AM IST Semi-final · Leg 1 Tue, 29 Apr TBD vs PSG 12:30 AM IST Semi-final · Leg 2 Mon, 6 May PSG vs TBD 12:30 AM IST Semi-final · Leg 2 Mon, 6 May TBD vs Barcelona 12:30 AM IST Final Sat, 1 Jun TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM IST

UCL 2025 semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2025 be played?

The semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2025 will be played in two legs. The first leg will be played on April 29, while the second leg will be played on May 6.

Who will play Semifinal 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2025?

FC Barcelona will face the winner of the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan quarterfinal match in Semifinal 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2025.

Who will play Semifinal 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025?

Paris Saint-Germain will face the winner of the Real Madrid vs Arsenal quarterfinal match in Semifinal 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025.

What time will the semifinal matches of the UEFA Champions League 2025 begin?

The semifinal matches of the UEFA Champions League 2025 will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

When will the final of the UEFA Champions League 2025 take place?

The winner of Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2 will face each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2025 on June 1.

Where to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2025 semifinal matches in India?

Sony Sports Networks will live telecast UEFA Champions League 2025 semifinal matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025 semifinal matches in India?

Sony LIV will live stream UEFA Champions League 2025 semifinal matches in India through its app and website.