FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Full list of teams eligible for draw, format

The excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 officially shifts into high gear as the World Cup draw will be conducted on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Football fans in India will keenly tune in at 10:30 PM IST, as the group allocations are revealed, shaping the path for the biggest edition in the tournament’s history. This World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks a significant milestone with an expanded lineup of 48 teams, replacing the long-running 32-team format.

Out of 48 teams, 42 have already punched their ticket to the grand stage of football competition, while 6 spots are still up for grabs through UEFA qualifiers and IC play-offs.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming Defending champions Argentina, last edition’s runners-up France, and five-time champions Brazil will be part of Pot 1, which means they will at least avoid playing each other during the group stages. FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Full list of qualified teams Hosts United States

Canada

Mexico Asia (AFC) Australia

Iran

Japan

Jordan

South Korea

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan Africa (CAF) Algeria

Cape Verde

Ivory Coast

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia Europe (UEFA) Austria

Belgium

Croatia

England

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Switzerland South America (CONMEBOL)

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Uruguay North & Central America / Caribbean (CONCACAF) Curaçao

Haiti

Panama Oceania (OFC) New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: List of teams battling for open spots UEFA Play-offs Albania

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czechia

Denmark

Italy

Kosovo

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Slovakia

Türkiye (Turkey)

Ukraine

Wales

Romania

Sweden

Northern Ireland

North Macedonia Inter-Confederation Play-offs Bolivia

DR Congo

Iraq

Jamaica

New Caledonia

Suriname FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Format The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will allocate all 48 participating nations — including those yet to qualify through play-offs — into 12 groups of four teams each. Placement into the four seeding pots will be determined by the latest FIFA men’s world rankings.

Each group will contain one team from each pot. Canada, Mexico, and the United States qualify automatically as co-hosts and will take their places in Pot 1, alongside the nine highest-ranked sides in the world. The remaining seeds are distributed down the order: Pot 2 and Pot 3 follow the rankings, while Pot 4 consists of the lowest-ranked qualifiers along with placeholders for those coming through the play-off routes. To maintain continental balance, FIFA’s draw rules prevent more than one representative from the same confederation being placed in a group, with Europe the exception. UEFA countries may be drawn in pairs, meaning one or two European teams are permitted per group.

A further condition separates the four highest-ranked teams in the competition — Spain, Argentina, France, and England — preventing them from crossing paths before the semi-finals, assuming they all progress. As of now, 42 of the 48 World Cup berths are confirmed. The final six entrants will be decided in March 2026 through four European play-off brackets and a two-path inter-confederation knockout series. Their eventual winners, or placeholders, will be assigned to Pot 4 for the draw. The draw will also lay out the knockout bracket, mapping how teams advance from the expanded Round of 32 through to the latter stages, providing a full tournament pathway from the outset.