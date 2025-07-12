Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF will expire in Dec.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:28 AM IST
The Indian Super League on Friday announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which the ISL would be into its third month.

"In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025-26 ISL season.

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025-26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term.

"We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly," FSDL said in a letter addressed to all the ISL clubs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football NewsIndian Super League

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

