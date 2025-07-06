Can Arsenal and Mikel Arteta manage to turn things around this summer?

As Arsenal enters the heart of the transfer window, the summer has taken an unexpectedly calculated turn. Instead of marquee signings up front, early moves have centered around bolstering depth and control in midfield and defence: the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, interest in deep-lying midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, and ongoing talks over Valencia’s young centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

That said, sporting director Andrea Berta and the Arsenal hierarchy are quietly shifting focus toward addressing the Gunners' most glaring need, reinforcing the attack. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of how Arsenal is reshaping its squad this summer.

The Striker Hunt: Sesko, Gyökeres, or Watkins? Arsenal’s top priority is clear: a natural centre-forward who can consistently deliver the goals they have lacked. Sources indicate that two key targets are at the top of their shopping list: Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) A 22-year-old powerhouse who has captured Arteta’s attention. His agent was even invited to an Arsenal match to strengthen negotiations. However, talks have hit stumbling blocks: no agreement yet with Leipzig or Sesko, and a change in decision-makers, Berta replacing Edu and Jason Ayto, may have disrupted earlier progress. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon) A 27-year-old centre-forward whose form this season has made him a more visible option. Berta is understood to be pushing hard for Gyökeres, whose keen interest in joining Arsenal could help to overcome contractual hurdles with Sporting.

Both targets would likely cost in excess of £70 million, a substantial investment. But Arsenal is showing tactical flexibility: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) The 29-year-old England international yanks on the heartstrings of fans and is reportedly open to a move. The fee would be more manageable, affording Arsenal flexibility to strengthen elsewhere. Watkins would also be a childhood club return option, a compelling narrative. Winger Targets & Creative Reinforcements Once a striker is secured, Arsenal will pursue up to two attacking midfielders/wingers to boost their creativity and depth. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) The Brazilian star would be a dream acquisition, explosive and technically brilliant. However, the cost (at least £70 million) and concerns about adapting to the rigours of Premier League football make the deal highly speculative.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) The 24-year-old England international is an admired talent, but Newcastle are unlikely to sell, especially with Champions League ambitions keeping them cautious. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) A more realistic target, subject to his £60 million release clause plus add-ons. The 27-year-old midfield dynamo has expressed interest, and Palace could reconsider their stance later in the window. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) An option that some at the club support, given his versatility, though his acquisition is not universally favored within the Arsenal hierarchy. Squad Management: Who Could Leave? To facilitate new arrivals, Arsenal may need to part with existing first-team players:

Gabriel Martinelli: The Brazilian winger has attracted interest from abroad, and Arsenal may consider a sale within the next year if his value peaks. William Saliba: Despite being a defensive cornerstone, Real Madrid's interest could open conversations. Arsenal are exploring a new contract but realistically might sell if the right price arrives. Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko: As primary defenders, they may be moved on or reshuffled depending on defensive improvements. Kai Havertz: With a new striker coming in, Havertz's role will evolve. German clubs are reportedly monitoring his availability, especially with two years remaining on his contract.