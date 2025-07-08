Home / Sports / Football News / Can golden boy Lamine Yamal replicate Leo Messi's heroics at FC Barcelona?

While Messi's early career was more goal-heavy, Yamal boasts a more balanced contribution between scoring and creating, highlighting his versatility and team-first mindset.

As Barcelona continues to reimagine life after Lionel Messi, all eyes are now firmly set on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the La Masia graduate touted as the heir to the Blaugrana throne. With his dazzling footwork, record-breaking feats, and early maturity, Yamal has already been branded a "PlayStation footballer" by former star Emmanuel Petit, and many believe he could surpass even the great Messi.
 
Following in Messi’s Footsteps 
Much like Messi, Yamal emerged from the revered La Masia academy. But unlike Messi, who was gently eased into the senior setup, Yamal has been thrust into the spotlight from the very beginning. The 17-year-old has flourished under pressure, helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble in the 2024–25 season, which includes La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.
 
With his 18th birthday approaching on July 13, Yamal is set to sign a record-breaking contract extension and is tipped to inherit the iconic No.10 jersey once worn by Messi. According to Petit, it’s not just about the number, Yamal already has the Ballon d’Or on his mind.
 
However, along with the large piece of attention wearing the number 10 shirt, comes a heavy responsibility on the young shoulders of the teenager who is expected to carry the illustrious legacy of the Argentine who bedazzled the history of this club with his magestic style of play. 
 
Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal at the age of 17
Metric Lionel Messi (First 100 Games) Lamine Yamal (First 99 Games)
Goals 41 22
Assists 15 33
Total Goal Contributions 56 55
Debut Age 17 15
Major Titles Won 3 (2 La Liga, 1 UCL) 3 (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Super Cup)
Youth Awards N/A Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament
Records Youngest Barca scorer (then) Youngest scorer in La Liga, UCL, Euros
 
While Messi’s early career was more goal-heavy, Yamal boasts a more balanced contribution between scoring and creating, highlighting his versatility and team-first mindset.
 
A Different Kind of Genius 
Unlike Messi, whose explosive pace and killer instinct in front of goal stood out early, Yamal’s strengths lie in his vision, intelligence, and creativity. He plays with the poise of a seasoned pro, often drifting wide to pull defenders and create space, while also tracking back and contributing defensively, traits rarely seen in players his age.
 
"He dribbles like it's a video game," Petit said, adding, “He could become even better than Messi.” Ronald de Boer echoed similar sentiments, stating, “At this age, he's further than Messi,” though cautioning that consistency will be key. 
Similarity in style of play 
While Messi, during his Barcelona days, preferred a free role in the final third, he was often seen dictating the attack from central areas. However, at times, the Argentine would drift to the flanks and weave past defenders effortlessly, often culminating in a goal that left fans in awe.
 
His Puskás-worthy goal against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final is a perfect example of what the little maestro could produce when positioned out wide. 
 
Yamal, too, is frequently seen roaming near the penalty area but is particularly lethal from the wings. The young forward dribbles past defenders with ease, delivers dangerous crosses into the box, and isn’t shy about launching powerful strikes from outside the area. He has already scored several stunning goals in his brief career, signaling that exciting times lie ahead for the Spanish giants, Barcelona.
 
A Ballon d'Or contender at just 17! 
With his rapid rise, there’s growing belief that Yamal could even challenge for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, although Ousmane Dembélé remains the current front-runner. Regardless, Yamal’s football IQ, mentality, and technical brilliance place him in elite company. Should he maintain this level and avoid the pitfalls of early stardom, Barcelona, and the football world, may very well witness a once-in-a-generation talent match or even exceed Messi’s legendary legacy.

