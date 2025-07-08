Can golden boy Lamine Yamal replicate Leo Messi's heroics at FC Barcelona?

As Barcelona continues to reimagine life after Lionel Messi, all eyes are now firmly set on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, the La Masia graduate touted as the heir to the Blaugrana throne. With his dazzling footwork, record-breaking feats, and early maturity, Yamal has already been branded a "PlayStation footballer" by former star Emmanuel Petit, and many believe he could surpass even the great Messi.

Following in Messi’s Footsteps

Much like Messi, Yamal emerged from the revered La Masia academy. But unlike Messi, who was gently eased into the senior setup, Yamal has been thrust into the spotlight from the very beginning. The 17-year-old has flourished under pressure, helping Barcelona secure a domestic treble in the 2024–25 season, which includes La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

With his 18th birthday approaching on July 13, Yamal is set to sign a record-breaking contract extension and is tipped to inherit the iconic No.10 jersey once worn by Messi. According to Petit, it’s not just about the number, Yamal already has the Ballon d’Or on his mind. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final schedule, live timing and streaming However, along with the large piece of attention wearing the number 10 shirt, comes a heavy responsibility on the young shoulders of the teenager who is expected to carry the illustrious legacy of the Argentine who bedazzled the history of this club with his magestic style of play.

Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal at the age of 17 Metric Lionel Messi (First 100 Games) Lamine Yamal (First 99 Games) Goals 41 22 Assists 15 33 Total Goal Contributions 56 55 Debut Age 17 15 Major Titles Won 3 (2 La Liga, 1 UCL) 3 (La Liga, Copa del Rey, Super Cup) Youth Awards N/A Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Records Youngest Barca scorer (then) Youngest scorer in La Liga, UCL, Euros While Messi’s early career was more goal-heavy, Yamal boasts a more balanced contribution between scoring and creating, highlighting his versatility and team-first mindset.

A Different Kind of Genius Unlike Messi, whose explosive pace and killer instinct in front of goal stood out early, Yamal’s strengths lie in his vision, intelligence, and creativity. He plays with the poise of a seasoned pro, often drifting wide to pull defenders and create space, while also tracking back and contributing defensively, traits rarely seen in players his age. Similarity in style of play "He dribbles like it's a video game," Petit said, adding, “He could become even better than Messi.” Ronald de Boer echoed similar sentiments, stating, “At this age, he's further than Messi,” though cautioning that consistency will be key.

While Messi, during his Barcelona days, preferred a free role in the final third, he was often seen dictating the attack from central areas. However, at times, the Argentine would drift to the flanks and weave past defenders effortlessly, often culminating in a goal that left fans in awe. ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025 QF today: Norrie vs Alcaraz live streaming and timing today His Puskás-worthy goal against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final is a perfect example of what the little maestro could produce when positioned out wide. Yamal, too, is frequently seen roaming near the penalty area but is particularly lethal from the wings. The young forward dribbles past defenders with ease, delivers dangerous crosses into the box, and isn’t shy about launching powerful strikes from outside the area. He has already scored several stunning goals in his brief career, signaling that exciting times lie ahead for the Spanish giants, Barcelona.