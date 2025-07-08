FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final schedule, live timing and streaming

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 reaches its semifinal stage, four top clubs, three from Europe and one from South America, remain in the hunt for global supremacy. The action now shifts to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

But before the final, two mouthwatering fixtures remain which will decide who will be playing for the elusive and majestic trophy in New Jersey. Although the Club World Cup does not attract the same level of attention as the FIFA World Cup or the Champions League, the tournament's business end is sure to turn a lot more heads than it did at the start of the 32-team competition.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final schedule Match Date (according to IST) Time (IST) Fluminense vs Chelsea Wed, 9 July 00:30:00 PSG vs Real Madrid Thu, 10 Jul 00:30:00 Semifinal 1: Fluminense vs Chelsea The first semifinal will see Brazil’s Fluminense take on Premier League giants Chelsea on Tuesday at 3 PM local time (19:00 GMT). Fluminense earned their spot in the final four with a gritty 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, thanks to goals from Matheus Martinelli and Hercules in Orlando. Chelsea, meanwhile, edged past Palmeiras in a dramatic quarterfinal clash. Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the Blues, while Estevão, who joins Chelsea post-tournament, equalized. Malo Gusto then secured the win with a deflected late strike, sending the Chelsea faithful into celebration mode.

Semifinal 2: PSG vs Real Madrid The second semifinal on Wednesday features a titanic clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. PSG, despite going down to nine men, pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich with goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembélé. The Parisians, under Luis Enrique, are aiming for a historic quadruple this season. Real Madrid, on the other hand, edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a thrilling match. Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia gave Madrid a commanding lead before a late flurry saw Maximilian Beier and Kylian Mbappé add goals in stoppage time. Mbappé, who has been recovering from illness, will now face his former club PSG for the first time since his high-profile transfer in 2024.

FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Fluminense and Chelsea be played? The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Fluminense and Chelsea will be played on July 9 (according to IST). When will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between PSG and Real Madrid be played? The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between PSG and Real Madrid will be played on July 10 (according to IST). The grand final will take place on Sunday, with a staggering $125 million prize on the line for the champions.

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches begin on July 9 and 10? The FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches? The FIFA Club World Cup SF matches will be played at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches will not be available in India. Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final matches be available in India?