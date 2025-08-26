ISL 2025 likely to start on October 24 amid AIFF-FSDL talks: Report

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) engaged in a positive and constructive meeting on August 25, as both parties continue to seek resolution over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA). The unresolved dispute has led to a delay in the commencement of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season.

Possible ISL Kickoff in Late October

According to a report, the new ISL season is tentatively set to begin on October 24, with clubs being advised to start identifying possible venues in preparation for the campaign. The delay has led several ISL teams to temporarily halt operations, awaiting clarity on the season’s schedule.

In line with Supreme Court directions, both parties are required to reach an agreement before moving forward. The AIFF is expected to present a formal proposal on August 28, which coincides with the next hearing in the matter. MRA Renewal Under Judicial Scrutiny The current Master Rights Agreement between AIFF and FSDL is slated to expire in December 2025. Under the terms of the existing deal, FSDL pays ₹50 crore annually to AIFF for commercial rights associated with both the ISL and the Indian national teams.

However, the Supreme Court has instructed the AIFF not to renegotiate or finalize any new terms until a judicial verdict is delivered. The delay in the league’s start could also push the season’s conclusion beyond its usual calendar. Draft Constitution and Upcoming Elections In addition to the commercial standoff, the AIFF’s draft constitution is still awaiting clearance from the Supreme Court. Only after the court's approval can elections be conducted, and these will be held in accordance with the new National Sports Governance Act. I-League Clubs Push for Promotion and Relegation Meanwhile, ten I-League clubs have formally appealed for the introduction of promotion and relegation into the ISL structure, as per the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) roadmap.