Doesn't make any sense: Ronaldo reacts to Jota's heartbreaking passing

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Portuguese football star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives in a tragic car accident near Zamora, Spain, on Thursday, June 28. The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal forward was reportedly travelling with his brother when their vehicle met with a fatal crash, resulting in a fire that engulfed the car. The shocking news has left the global football community in mourning.
Jota had recently reached the peak of his career—winning the Premier League with Liverpool and playing a vital role in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2025 triumph. His sudden passing has not only devastated fans but also deeply impacted fellow players, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared an emotional tribute that captured the collective grief.
Ronaldo’s heartfelt tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota’s long-time Portugal teammate and national icon, expressed disbelief over the tragedy. In a message that quickly resonated around the world, Ronaldo said it “doesn’t make any sense”, recalling how recently they had been together with the national squad. He spoke of Jota’s young family—his wife and children—and offered them his deepest sympathies. Ronaldo added that Jota’s presence would continue to live on with those he left behind, ending his message with a simple yet powerful farewell: “We will all miss you.”
A career cut short
Jota’s death comes at a time when he had become a pivotal figure for both club and country. After an exceptional season with Liverpool that ended in Premier League glory, and contributing significantly to Portugal’s Euro 2025 title win, he was widely seen as entering his prime. His versatility, work ethic and sharp goal-scoring instincts had made him a favourite among fans and coaches alike.
Also Read
Football world in mourning
Liverpool Football Club released a statement confirming Jota’s death, calling it a “devastating” loss. The club expressed its support to the family and urged the public to respect their privacy during such a painful time. UEFA echoed the sentiment, stating that the news had saddened the entire European football community.
Tributes across borders
Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves remembered Jota as someone unforgettable, while the president of the Portuguese Football Federation called him not just a footballer but a “champion in life”. Portugal’s Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, called it a “sad day for national and international sport”, honouring Jota’s contributions to the country.
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also extended his condolences, specifically to Jota’s wife Rute and their three children, saying the news was “devastating beyond words.”