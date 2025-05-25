Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League live match time and streaming

Chelsea are set to visit Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League season, with both teams still in the race for a top-five finish and a potential Champions League berth.

Currently occupying fifth place, Chelsea hold a narrow one-point lead over Forest, who sit in seventh. A victory would secure a Champions League return for the Blues, while Forest must win and hope either Newcastle or Aston Villa drop points to keep their European dreams alive.

The clash also comes just days before Chelsea face Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final in Wroclaw. With such a quick turnaround, manager Enzo Maresca may have to carefully manage his squad, possibly rotating key players to keep them fresh for the midweek European final.

Nottingham Forest, who once looked destined for a Champions League spot after holding third place from late December to early April, have stumbled in recent weeks, winning only two of their last seven league games. However, a recent victory over West Ham may have revived their form at just the right time, giving them momentum heading into a must-win fixture. Regardless of Sunday’s result, Forest are assured of European football next season, but they’ll be aiming for a bigger prize as they host Chelsea in this high-stakes finale.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest will remain without forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently underwent emergency abdominal surgery. Although he is recovering well, he is not expected to return to action until the next season.

Defender Murillo, who has dealt with injuries throughout the campaign, is currently working his way back from an ankle problem. However, manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains optimistic about his chances of being fit in time for the match. The only other player unavailable for Forest is Eric da Silva Moreira.

Also Read

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, Jadon Sancho is set to return to the squad after sitting out last week’s game against Manchester United due to being ineligible to play against his parent club.

Chelsea have received a boost with Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu returning to training, though it’s uncertain if either will be fit enough to play in place of the suspended Nicolas Jackson, who is serving a red card ban. Meanwhile, Omari Kellyman and Wesley Fofana remain sidelined and are unlikely to return before next season. Mykhailo Mudryk is still out, and Aaron Anselmino is also dealing with an injury.

Nottingham vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable)

Nottingham starting 11: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Chelsea starting 11: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Nkunku

Premier League: Nottingham vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be played on May 25.

What time will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea begin on May 25?

The Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea?

City Ground in Nottingham will host the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.