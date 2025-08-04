Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jorrel Hato completes Chelsea switch, leaves Ajax after strong season

Jorrel Hato completes Chelsea switch, leaves Ajax after strong season

The 19-year-old Hato, who has been capped six times by his country, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge

AP London
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Club World Cup champion Chelsea has completed the signing of Netherlands defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax in a deal worth a reported 37 million pounds ($49 million).

The 19-year-old Hato, who has been capped six times by his country, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He becomes the Blues' eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

I'm very excited, Hato, who can operate in central defense or at left back, told the Premier League club's website.

I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I'm very happy.

 

Hato joined Ajax's academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 and signed his first professional contract aged 16 four years later.

He scored four goals in 111 appearances for the Eredivisie team, with his international debut coming as a substitute in a 6-0 win against Gibraltar in November 2023.

Chelsea starts its Premier League season on Aug. 17 at home to Crystal Palace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

