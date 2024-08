Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool's opening game of the season.

By netting Liverpool's second against Ipswich, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine more than anyone else.

He previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

Salah's goal put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Portman Road.