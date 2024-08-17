Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

Brazil striker Evanilson signed for Bournemouth from Porto on Friday in a deal worth a reported 40 million pounds ($51.6 million), a club record for the English team.

The 24-year-old Evanilson scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October.

Evanilson will replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million).

Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said, and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.