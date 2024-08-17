Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Liverpool's new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record. Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Five minutes earlier, Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half in its first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the offseason.

While Liverpool joined Manchester United a 1-0 winner over Fulham on Friday in making a triumphant start to the season, it was an early lesson for Ipswich, whose most famous supporter, pop star Ed Sheeran, was cheering the team on from a VIP box at Portman Road.

This is Ipswich's first season in the top flight since 2002 and the team looks sure to entertain, even if it might concede plenty of goals in the process with its open, expansive style.

There were five more games later Saturday, including Arsenal the runner-up in the past two seasons hosting Wolverhampton.

Reigning champion Manchester City begins its title defense at Chelsea on Sunday.