Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Liverpool's new era under manager Arne Slot begins with a win at Ipswich

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine.

Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)
Liverpool Football Club (Pic-Twitter)
AP Ipswich (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Liverpool's new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record.

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Five minutes earlier, Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half in its first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the offseason.

While Liverpool joined Manchester United a 1-0 winner over Fulham on Friday in making a triumphant start to the season, it was an early lesson for Ipswich, whose most famous supporter, pop star Ed Sheeran, was cheering the team on from a VIP box at Portman Road.

This is Ipswich's first season in the top flight since 2002 and the team looks sure to entertain, even if it might concede plenty of goals in the process with its open, expansive style.

There were five more games later Saturday, including Arsenal the runner-up in the past two seasons hosting Wolverhampton.

Reigning champion Manchester City begins its title defense at Chelsea on Sunday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: LIV beat IPS 2-0; ARS 1-0 WOL in 1st half

Premier League: Brazil striker Evanilson joins AFC Bournemouth from Porto

Premier League: Zirkzee gets debut goal as Man Utd take 1-0 win over Fulham

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Premier League 2024-25 format, VAR rules for relegation and promotion

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story