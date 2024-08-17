Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League 2024: Arsenal vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming

Premier League 2024: Arsenal vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming

Arsenal have permanently signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, along with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori for the 2024-25 season

Arsenal vs Wolves
Arsenal vs Wolves
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Arsenal FC, under Mikel Arteta, will be looking to forget the heartbreaks of the last two seasons when they take the field at Emirates Stadium against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in their first match of the 2024-25 season. The Gunners came close to winning the coveted title twice in the last two seasons but were eventually outshone by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on both occasions.

Arsenal have permanently signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, along with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, to strengthen their already stacked line-up, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz. They will hope to cross the line this time around and lift their first title since 2004.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, also known as Wolves, will be looking to qualify for their first European competition since 2020 when they start their new campaign of the 2024-25 season against the Gunners.

Wolves have signed a total of 12 players before the start of their new season. Their list of new signings includes Tommy Doyle from Manchester City and Gonçalo Guedes from Villarreal.

Arsenal vs Wolves: Head-to-head in the last 5 matches

In their last five head-to-head clashes, the Gunners have a clean record against Wolves.

More From This Section

Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham live time (IST), live streaming

Mauricio Pochettino in talks to become new coach of US soccer team

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United full schedule, live match timings

Premier League 2024-25 format, VAR rules for relegation and promotion

Serie A side Napoli signs Antonio Conte as new manager for 2024-25 season


Head-to-head (Last 5 matches)

Arsenal won: 5
Wolves won: 0
Draw: 0
Best margin of victory: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves
 

Arsenal vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming, date, all details

When will ARS vs WOL be played in the Premier League 2024-25?
Arsenal vs Wolves will be played on August 17.

What time will ARS vs WOL start in India?
ARS vs WOL will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of ARS vs WOL in India?
The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of ARS vs WOL in India?
The live streaming of ARS vs WOL will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premier League 2024: Liverpool full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

LIVE news updates: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, none injured

Mideast mediators preparing for ceasefire deal in advance: US official

T20 cricket: Delhi Premier League 2024 full list of teams, owners details

Govt cuts windfall tax on crude to Rs 2,100/tonne; scraps diesel, ATF levy

Topics :England Premier Leaguefootball

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story