Premier League 2024: Ipswich Town v Liverpool live time (IST), streaming

Newly promoted side Ipswich Town have finally made it back to the Premier League after a long period of 22 years. The Tractor Boys have secured back-to-back promotions in the English division, courtesy of a masterclass by manager Kieran McKenna.

Starting their campaign on August 17, Ipswich will be hosting heavyweights Liverpool at Portman Road on Sunday. Their hopes will be pinned on 20-year-old winger Omari Hutchinson, who produced some quality performances in the Championship last season.

Liverpool have experienced a change in managerial position for the first time in many years, with Jurgen Klopp bidding farewell last season.