Nations League SFs: GER vs POR, ESP vs FRA ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The tournament kicks off in Munich on Thursday (India time) with hosts Germany facing Portugal, followed by title holders Spain meeting France in Stuttgart on Friday (India time)

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: ANI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
The UEFA Nations League 2025 reaches its thrilling climax this week as four of Europe’s biggest footballing giants — Germany, Spain, France, and Portugal — prepare for a semi-final showdown that’s about more than just silverware. With the World Cup just a year away, these matches are proving grounds, battlegrounds, and perhaps — launchpads.
 
Germany’s last shot at a first title 
The tournament kicks off in Munich on Thursday (India time at 12:30 AM) with hosts Germany facing Portugal, followed by title holders Spain meeting France in Stuttgart on Friday (India time at 12:30 AM). The winners will collide in a blockbuster final on Sunday, back in the Bavarian capital.
 
Despite their storied history, Germany are the only side among the final four yet to win a Nations League title. But that could change, as captain Joshua Kimmich earns his 100th cap in front of a home crowd, determined to rewrite a decade of near misses.
 
“If it’s enough for the really big titles, we don’t know. But we’re on the right path,” Kimmich said Monday, reflecting on Germany’s recent tournament struggles — including back-to-back group stage exits at the last two World Cups.
 
Spain and France: Proof that the Nations League matters 
While critics have questioned the tournament’s significance since its inception in 2018, recent history tells a different story. France used their 2021 Nations League triumph as a springboard to the 2022 World Cup final, while Spain’s penalty shootout win over Croatia in 2023 preceded their Euro 2024 glory.
 
For coach Julian Nagelsmann, this is more than a warm-up. “Even if it’s only a small title, for us as a group it’s very important. Confidence needs constant feeding,” he said, highlighting how these matches are vital stepping stones on the road to World Cup contention.
 
Battle-scarred but not beaten: Injuries test squad depth 
All four semi-finalists enter the week carrying injuries from a long, bruising club season. Germany are without Jamal Musiala, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, and three more recent withdrawals. France too are depleted, missing core defenders and midfield dynamo Eduardo Camavinga, while several players arrive fresh off the Champions League final.
 
Spain, meanwhile, have chosen to rest Rodri, giving the Ballon d’Or winner more time to recover from a recent cruciate injury. And though Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40, has battled muscle issues, he remains in Portugal’s squad, hungry for what could be his final international title.
 
“Tiredness takes a back seat”
  Portugal’s Rúben Neves summed up the mood in the camp with defiant clarity: “When you reach this level of competition, tiredness takes a back seat. Our only goal is to win the Nations League.”
 
Four freshly crowned Champions League winners — Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos — now join Portugal's quest, adding firepower and flair to an already talented squad.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

