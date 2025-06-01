Home / Sports / Football News / Ajax hire Liverpool's John Heitinga as new manager in major reshuffle move

Ajax hire Liverpool's John Heitinga as new manager in major reshuffle move

Heitinga, who had a spell as Ajax's interim manager in 2023, spent the past season as an assistant coach to Arne Slot at Liverpool

John Heitinga
John Heitinga (PIC: X)
AP Amsterdam
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST
Ajax hired John Heitinga as head coach on Saturday to replace Francesco Farioli nearly two weeks after the Italian resigned following the team's late-season collapse.

Heitinga, who had a spell as Ajax's interim manager in 2023, spent the past season as an assistant coach to Arne Slot at Liverpool, which won the Premier League title.

The 41-year-old former Ajax center-back came through the Dutch club's youth program and made more than 150 appearances for the team. He also played 4 1/2 seasons at Everton.

The former Dutch international takes over a team that finished second to PSV Eindhoven after squandering a nine-point lead in the Eredivisie title race.

I am incredibly excited to start, said Heitinga, who was an assistant at West Ham two seasons ago. The last years in England have done me a lot of good. I've been able to develop further alongside David Moyes and Arne Slot, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at two major clubs.

Topics :football

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

