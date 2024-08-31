Man U signs Ugarte from PSG for $55 mn, total spending now $240 million

Manchester United signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an an initial 50 million euros ($55.7 million) on Friday, with the transfer announced only in the final hour of the summer transfer window. Ugarte is United's fifth signing of the window after striker Joshua Zirkzee, center backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, and full back Noussair Mazraoui and takes the club's summer spending on new players to around $240 million. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 23-year-old Ugarte, who has signed a contract until 2029, has been a target of United throughout the summer and looks set to be the long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is 32.

Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer. He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world," United sporting director Dan Ashworth said.

United manager Erik ten Hag said Ugarte will bring controlled aggression to the team.

I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates, Ugarte said. "Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.

The deal for Ugarte includes the potential for 10 million euros ($11 million) in bonuses, subject to performance and success.

Ugarte spent just one year at PSG after joining from Portuguese team Sporting.

Earlier Friday, United sold Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to Napoli for 30 million euros ($33 million), a transfer which created space in the squad for Ugarte.

Mali youth international Sekou Kone also joined United from Guidars FC in his homeland and will initially play in the academy.