Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Wan-Bissaka moved to PL outfit West Ham United for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end five years at United.

Manchester United
Manchester United
AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manchester United sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham on Tuesday, ahead of the likely arrivals of two more defenders to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka moved for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United appears to have lined up a replacement for Wan-Bissaka in Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui, who is reportedly close to joining from Bayern Munich along with Netherland center back Matthijs de Ligt.

There was footage on Monday of De Ligt heading to Manchester to complete the move.

United has already bolstered its defense in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Top 20 football transfers in 2024 and all-time highest transfer fees

Man City facing tumultuous season in bid to defend Premier League title

Premier League: Chelsea sign Pedro Neto from Wolves on 7-year contract

Carlo Ancelotti feels his Real Madrid spell could be his last club job

NZ Olympic football team furious with drone flying over training session

Topics :footballManchester United

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story