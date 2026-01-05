Manchester United manager sacked! Red Devils to have 6th boss in 5 years

In a shocking turn of events on Monday evening, Premier League giants Manchester United have officially parted ways with the club’s manager, the 40-year-old Portuguese, Ruben Amorim. Amorim, who took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024, managed them in 62 matches, out of which he won just 24, lost 21, and on 17 occasions the match ended in a draw. United finished 15th in the points table last season and are sixth after 20 matches in the ongoing season.

United’s statement

Manchester United issued a statement on Monday confirming that the club's leadership has reluctantly decided to make a managerial change, citing that, with the team currently sixth in the Premier League, a new direction offers the best chance of securing the highest possible league finish this season. The club thanked Ruben Amorim for his contribution and wished him well for the future.

Amorim on his role in United After a 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road, which is now his last game as United boss, Amorim publicly stated that he considers himself the manager of Manchester United, not only a coach. In indirect comments, he pointed out that media narratives around his role were inconsistent, adding that he had observed selective internal communication, and that he came to United expecting full managerial authority, not a limited coaching designation. He said he was aware that selective information was shared externally and stressed that his role should be that of a manager, not just a coach.