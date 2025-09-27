Home / Sports / Football News / Meet the three mascots revealed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Meet the three mascots revealed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Since the debut of "World Cup Willie" the lion at the 1966 World Cup in England, mascots have become a beloved tradition, capturing the unique identity of each tournament:

FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots
FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
As anticipation builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, FIFA has unveiled not one, but three official mascots, each representing the spirit and wildlife of the host nations. Here's a closer look at the trio that will headline the tournament's cultural identity.
 
Clutch – The Bald Eagle (United States)
 
Representing the United States is Clutch, a bold and majestic bald eagle. Known for its strength, precision, and soaring vision, the eagle is a national symbol of the U.S. and serves as a powerful emblem of freedom and resilience. Clutch’s design is meant to reflect the American passion for sports, competitive edge, and the country’s rich footballing ambition as it returns to the global stage as a World Cup host for the second time since 1994.
 
Zayu – The Jaguar (Mexico)
 
Mexico’s contribution to the mascot lineup is Zayu, an energetic and agile jaguar, chosen for its cultural and ecological significance across Mexican history. Jaguars are revered in many indigenous Mesoamerican civilizations, symbolizing power, bravery, and mysticism. Zayu’s vibrant look and fierce energy are designed to ignite excitement across Mexican fans as they host World Cup matches once again, carrying forward a legacy that dates back to their hosting stints in 1970 and 1986.
 
Maple – The Moose (Canada)
 
Completing the trio is Maple, a friendly and charismatic moose from Canada. As one of the most recognizable animals of the Canadian wilderness, the moose is symbolic of the country’s natural beauty, calm strength, and welcoming spirit. Maple is designed to embody the warmth and diversity of Canadian fans while celebrating Canada’s historic role as a co-host of the world’s biggest sporting event for the first time ever. 
 
A First: Three Mascots for Three Nations
 
This is the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries, and appropriately, it features three distinct mascots—a clear nod to the cultural richness and biodiversity of North America. Each character is tailored not just to represent a host nation, but to resonate with younger audiences and global football fans alike.
 
A Look Back at World Cup Mascots Over the Years
 
  • Juanito (Mexico 1970) – A spirited young boy in Mexico’s football kit
  • Tip and Tap (West Germany 1974) – Two cheerful boys in matching uniforms
  • Gauchito (Argentina 1978) – A small boy with a wide hat and a football
  • Naranjito (Spain 1982) – A smiling orange with football boots
  • Pique (Mexico 1986) – A jalapeño pepper with a mustache and sombrero
  • Ciao (Italy 1990) – A stick-figure in the Italian flag’s colors
  • Footix (France 1998) – A blue cockerel, the national symbol of France
  • Ato, Kaz, Nik (Japan/Korea 2002) – Futuristic football creatures from "Atmoball"
  • Goleo VI & Pille (Germany 2006) – A talking lion and his ball sidekick
  • Zakumi (South Africa 2010) – A green-haired leopard
  • Fuleco (Brazil 2014) – An armadillo focused on environmental awareness
  • Zabivaka (Russia 2018) – A wolf wearing sports goggles
  • La’eeb (Qatar 2022) – A floating keffiyeh embodying an adventurous spirit
The Legacy Continues
 
With Clutch, Zayu, and Maple, FIFA continues its tradition of crafting mascots that reflect local culture, wildlife, and the spirit of the game. As the world gears up for an unforgettable World Cup in 2026, these three characters will play a central role in promoting the tournament, engaging fans, and building excitement across continents.
 
Get ready to meet them in stadiums, fan zones, merchandise, and digital content as they lead the countdown to kick-off on June 11, 2026.

Football News FIFA World Cup

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

