Messi back in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers vs Venezuela and Bolivia

Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad Wednesday for the matches at Venezuela on Oct. 10 and five days later in Buenos Aires against Bolivia.

Argentina vs Chile
Image:Reuters
AP Buenos Aires
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Lionel Messi will return to Argentina's national team for the South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia.

The 37-year-old star had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury.

Messi did not play the two previous rounds after sustaining an injury in the Copa America final against Colombia. Argentina won 1-0.

Argentina leads South American qualifying with 18 points, followed by Colombia (16) and Uruguay (15). The top six teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and the seventh position will play an international playoff for a berth.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Bentez (PSV Eindhoven), Gernimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germn Pezzella (River Plate), Marcos Acua (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicols Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martnez (Manchester United), Nicols Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernndez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicols Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Valentn Carboni (Olympique Marseille)

Strikers: Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicols Gonzlez (Juventus), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Julin lvarez (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lautaro Martnez (Inter Milan).


First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

