Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.

The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into an frenzy.

Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite sports star.

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.