Home / Sports / Football News / Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security

Lionel Messi, Messi
Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Surez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.

The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into an frenzy.

Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite sports star.

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.

A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.

Barricades, police deployment, and non-stop cheering completed a citywide eruption of "Messi mania."  Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Surez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New FIFA World Cup ticket phase begins, letting fans pick specific fixtures

Fans accuse FIFA of 'monumental betrayal' after new World Cup pricing

Aston Villa stretch winning run to eight after 2-1 triumph against Basel

BVB CEO defends Rheinmetall deal, says partnership aligns with club vision

Inter vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Topics :Messilionel messiKolkatafootball

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story