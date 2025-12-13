Messi's India tour begins today! All you need to know about Kolkata leg

The Argentina and Barcelona legend and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s much-awaited ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ will kick off today in Kolkata, ushering in a wave of football fever across the country.

Returning to the City of Joy after nearly 14 years, Messi’s visit marks one of the most high-profile football events India has ever hosted. From exclusive fan engagements and a packed stadium programme to cultural showcases and premium experiences, the Kolkata leg sets the tone for a three-day celebration that blends sport, spectacle and fandom.

ALSO READ: Assam Cricket Association suspends four cricketers for corrupt practices With the city draped in Argentina’s blue and white, and thousands of supporters converging from across India and abroad, Messi’s arrival has transformed Kolkata into the epicentre of global football attention.

Kolkata welcomes Messi as GOAT Tour begins Kolkata is the opening stop of Messi’s three-city India tour, which will later move to Hyderabad and Delhi. The Argentine great, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, will follow a tightly packed schedule featuring meet-and-greets, ceremonial events and a short on-field appearance. The visit holds special emotional value for local fans, as Messi last played in Kolkata in 2011, when Argentina defeated Venezuela 1–0 in an international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium. Once again, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) will be at the heart of the celebrations, with a near-capacity crowd expected for the main showcase event.

Messi’s Kolkata schedule: Full itinerary Messi’s day in Kolkata is set to be jam-packed during the opening leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025, with a tightly planned itinerary lined up over the course of the day. The Argentine superstar arrived in the city at 1.30 am, marking the beginning of what promises to be a landmark day for Indian football. Later in the morning, Messi is scheduled to take part in an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet between 9.30 am and 10.30 am at a closed venue, followed by the virtual inauguration of the 70-foot ‘Monumento de Messi’ statue at Lake Town from 10.30 am to 11.15 am. He is then expected to arrive at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan between 11.15 am and 11.25 am, with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan set to join the event shortly after at 11.30 am.

At noon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly are scheduled to arrive at the stadium, ahead of a friendly match segment, felicitation ceremony and fan interaction planned from 12.00 pm to 12.30 pm. Messi is slated to conclude his Kolkata leg with a 2.00 pm departure for Hyderabad. The Monumento de Messi, depicting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner holding the FIFA World Cup trophy he lifted in Qatar in 2022, has already become a major attraction in the city even before its official unveiling, adding to the anticipation surrounding the rest of the day’s events.

Ticket packages and premium fan experiences Despite premium pricing, ticket demand for the Kolkata event has remained strong, underlining Messi’s unmatched popularity in India. Ticket categories range from entry-level passes to exclusive fan experiences. General Entry Offers standard stadium access with seating in general stands, aimed at fans seeking an affordable way to witness Messi live. Premium Includes better seating with improved sightlines and priority entry at select gates. VIP Features prime seating areas, dedicated entry lanes and hospitality benefits such as premium food and beverage services, along with lounge access at select venues.

VVIP / Fan Experience Packages The most talked-about offering, including a ₹10 lakh package, gives a limited number of fans the opportunity to meet Messi up close, shake hands and pose for a group photograph. These packages also include top-tier seating and exclusive hospitality access, making them a once-in-a-lifetime experience. How to book tickets: Step-by-step guide Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025 is set to be one of the biggest sporting and entertainment events ever hosted in the country. With massive demand expected across cities, fans are advised to follow the official ticketing process carefully to secure their seats. Here is a complete step-by-step guide on how fans can book their tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event in India.