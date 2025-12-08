Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Manchester United will look to end their inconsistent run when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, coming off a mixed set of results in their last three Premier League games: a loss, a win, and a draw. Following a disappointing 1–0 defeat to Everton, United rebounded with a convincing win over Crystal Palace but were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by struggling West Ham, conceding yet again in the closing stages. This patchy form has left Manchester United in 12th place, though the Premier League table remains tightly packed, with just three points separating them from the top five. Wolves, by contrast, have struggled severely this season, earning only two points from 14 matches, the joint-worst start in recent top-flight history, equalling Sheffield United’s 2020–21 record. Manager Rob Edwards has acknowledged the dire situation, stating, “We don’t want to go out with a whimper.” Despite the statistics favouring United on paper, Wolves hold a psychological edge, having completed a shock league double over the Red Devils last season, meaning the visitors cannot take this fixture lightly. Consistency will be key for United to secure all three points.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will again be missing two key players for their trip to Molineux.

Up front, Benjamin Šeško continues to be sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out since late November, and he is not expected to return until later this month. In defence, Harry Maguire remains unavailable, having been out with a thigh problem for a similar period. Both Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot sustained minor injuries during the 1–1 draw with West Ham, but manager Ruben Amorim is optimistic that they will be fit in time for Monday’s clash. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha, who recently returned from a head injury against the Hammers, is still searching for his first goal in a Manchester United shirt. The Brazilian striker has scored just once in the Premier League since his high-profile move from Wolves, but a return to his former club could provide the perfect opportunity to rediscover the scoring form that saw him net 15 league goals last season.

Wolves team news Wolves' problems are compounded by the absence of midfield lynchpin João Gomes, arguably their standout performer in an otherwise disappointing campaign, who will miss the match due to suspension after accumulating his fifth yellow card. Adding to the trouble, his likely replacement, Marshall Munetsi, is sidelined with a calf injury, while long-term casualty Rodrigo Gomes remains out of action. Additionally, Fer López and Ladislav Krejčí are both undergoing late fitness assessments, leaving manager Rob Edwards with the prospect of deploying a largely makeshift lineup for Monday night's clash.