Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Manchester United will again be missing two key players for their trip to Molineux.
Up front, Benjamin Šeško continues to be sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out since late November, and he is not expected to return until later this month. In defence, Harry Maguire remains unavailable, having been out with a thigh problem for a similar period.
Both Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot sustained minor injuries during the 1–1 draw with West Ham, but manager Ruben Amorim is optimistic that they will be fit in time for Monday’s clash.
Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha, who recently returned from a head injury against the Hammers, is still searching for his first goal in a Manchester United shirt. The Brazilian striker has scored just once in the Premier League since his high-profile move from Wolves, but a return to his former club could provide the perfect opportunity to rediscover the scoring form that saw him net 15 league goals last season.
Wolves’ problems are compounded by the absence of midfield lynchpin João Gomes, arguably their standout performer in an otherwise disappointing campaign, who will miss the match due to suspension after accumulating his fifth yellow card.
Adding to the trouble, his likely replacement, Marshall Munetsi, is sidelined with a calf injury, while long-term casualty Rodrigo Gomes remains out of action.
Additionally, Fer López and Ladislav Krejčí are both undergoing late fitness assessments, leaving manager Rob Edwards with the prospect of deploying a largely makeshift lineup for Monday night’s clash.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app