Messi's Instagram post offers hope to his fans about World Cup 2026

Argentina's captain set the internet abuzz with a recent Instagram post. Lionel Messi shared a picture of himself in the iconic Argentina jersey that Diego Maradona wore during the 1994 FIFA World Cup that was held in the United States.

That was Maradona's final appearance in the prestigious tournament, and with that post, rumours sparked among fans about whether Messi could think again about his retirement plans.

After a historic triumph in Qatar last year, Messi announced that he is not interested in the upcoming edition of the marquee event. The post seems to have ignited a glimmer of hope among his fans that the GOAT might reconsider retirement plans before the 2026 World Cup.

Messi was the key player for Argentina in Qatar World Cup which had eluded him in his entire career. He became the only player in the history of the World Cup who scored seven times in seven games in each round of the same World Cup since it was introduced in 1986.

Messi scored twice in the final against France, which helped Argentina to win the World Cup title after 36 years.

Messi throughout the tournament continuously said that this was going to be his last world cup. However, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, his teammates and fans remained hopeful that Messi will feature in the 2026 World Cup schedule to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Messi has a chance to play for the last time for his country in his sixth world cup appearance after three years. Messi will be 39 by that time. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar arrived in the United States as MLS side Inter Miami has signed the Argentina captain. Messi has played several games in America, and his familiarity with the football landscape in America will certainly play a key role if he plays in the 2026 World Cup.