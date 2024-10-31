Musiala's hat trick powers Bayern Munich to 4-0 win vs Mainz in German Cup

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bayern was never seriously tested after Musiala opened the scoring less than 90 seconds into the game on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich stadium
AP Mainz (Germany)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Jamal Musiala scored a first-half hat trick as Bayern Munich reached the third round of the German Cup in a 4-0 win over Mainz.

The ease of the win underlined Bayern's return to the sort of domestic dominance it is used to in Germany after a trophyless 2023-24 season, even if its Champions League campaign has been less impressive.

After scoring his first on a slick team move assisted by Harry Kane, Musiala made sure he was in the right place at the right time for his other goals.

The second came on the rebound when a Kane shot was saved and Musiala completed his hat trick with Bayern's fourth goal of the game, a tap-in when Konrad Laimer's cross deflected off two Mainz players. Shortly before that, Leroy San had scored Bayern's third goal on a flowing counterattack that began in his team's own penalty area.

In Wednesday's other games, Union Berlin has been on the rise again in the Bundesliga but had an early cup exit with a 2-0 loss to third-division Arminia Bielefeld.

Eintracht Frankfurt played almost all of the game with 10 men but still beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on goals from forwards Hugo Ekitik and Omar Marmoush.

Frankfurt was without defender Arthur Theate from the 15th minute after his handball saw him red-carded for the second game in a row. Theate was sent off in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Union Berlin but the suspension didn't carry over to the cup.

Heidenheim was upset 2-1 by second-division Hertha Berlin. Heidenheim thought it had done enough to go to extra time when Paul Wanner headed in a last-second equalizer, but it was ruled out for an apparent foul in the build-up.

Other Bundesliga teams progressed as Werder Bremen knocked out Paderborn 1-0, Freiburg saw off Hamburger SV 2-1 and Hoffenheim knocked out Nuremberg 2-1.

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

