Nations League: Mbappe steers France to 2-0 win over Germany to finish 3rd

Kylian Mbapp led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other as France defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurlien Tchouamni set up club teammate Mbapp to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbapp set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.

France coach Didier Deschamps had made his lack of enthusiasm for the game clear the day before, noting his team had little to gain from playing it, and it was apparent which side was more motivated in front of the Stuttgart fans.