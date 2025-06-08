Home / Sports / Football News / Nations League: Mbappe steers France to 2-0 win over Germany to finish 3rd

Nations League: Mbappe steers France to 2-0 win over Germany to finish 3rd

Kylian Mbappe led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kylian Mbapp led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other as France defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurlien Tchouamni set up club teammate Mbapp to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbapp set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors. 

ALSO READ: Italy fires Spalletti amid prospects of not qualifying for 3rd straight WC

France coach Didier Deschamps had made his lack of enthusiasm for the game clear the day before, noting his team had little to gain from playing it, and it was apparent which side was more motivated in front of the Stuttgart fans.

Germany missed a host of chances then had Deniz Undav's equalizer ruled out for a foul by Niclas Fllkrug in the buildup. France was without injured Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembl.

Both sides were forced to play for the consolation prize after losing their semifinals. Germany lost 2-1 to Portugal on Wednesday before France lost 5-4 to European champion Spain on Thursday. Spain was playing Portugal later in Munich.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arise Sir David! Beckham to be awarded knighthood by King Charles: Report

China crash out of qualifiers; Uzbekistan, Jordan seal FIFA WC berths

Albania, Serbia clash in high-stakes, politically charged WC qualifier

Spain vs France Nations League semi-final HIGHLIGHTS: Yamal shines as Spain book final date with POR

Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story