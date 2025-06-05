Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final live time, streaming

A spot in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal is on the line as France faces reigning champions Spain in a high-stakes semifinal at the MPHArena on Thursday (June 6, IST).

The match comes just days after several players from both sides featured in the Champions League final, where Paris Saint-Germain triumphed over Inter Milan. Spain’s Fabián Ruiz, a key figure in PSG’s midfield during that victory, is expected to start for La Roja.

France will also be boosted by a strong PSG contingent, with players like Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Lucas Hernandez, and Warren Zaïre-Emery all contributing to the club's long-awaited Champions League title

Spain team news Spain will head into their upcoming matches missing several key players from their Euro 2024 title-winning squad, including Rodri, Dani Carvajal, and Aymeric Laporte. Rodri, who recently returned from an ACL injury before the season wrapped up, has been given a break by coach Luis de la Fuente ahead of the Club World Cup. Carvajal, meanwhile, continues to recover from a long-standing knee issue. In Laporte's absence, Spain may turn to youthful options in central defense, potentially fielding teenagers Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsí. Robin Le Normand is another alternative in that position.

In midfield, Pedri is expected to start alongside Champions League winner Fabián Ruíz. On the right wing, Lamine Yamal is set to feature, while Óscar Mingueza may earn his fourth international cap at right-back. France team news Didier Deschamps has had to deal with multiple injuries in defense, preventing him from selecting some of his regular choices. William Saliba and Jules Koundé both picked up hamstring injuries at the end of the 2024–25 season, while Dayot Upamecano has been sidelined for the past two months with a knee problem. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also missing from the current France squad.

With seven players from Deschamps's squad having featured in the Champions League final on Saturday, the manager might choose to rest some of them for the upcoming match in Stuttgart. This could mean players like Désiré Doué and Ousmané Dembélé are given a break. Marcus Thuram is also expected to be left out of the starting lineup, while Lucas Hernandez, who only played 12 minutes in the final, might start at centre-back. Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semi-final starting 11 (probable) Spain starting 11: Simón; Mingueza, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruíz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.

France starting 11: Maignan; Gusto, Konaté, Hernandez, Digne; Tchouaméni, Koné, Rabiot; Olise, Mbappé, Kolo Muani. UEFA Nations League semi-final: Spain vs France live telecast and streaming details When will the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France be played? The UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France will be played on June 5 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France begin on June 5? The UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France?