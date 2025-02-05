Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao Cup live match time and streaming

Arsenal will need to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Newcastle United on Wednesday night if they are to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Over the weekend, the Gunners secured an impressive 5-1 victory over Manchester City, keeping up with Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta’s team has won four consecutive matches across all competitions and remains unbeaten in 90 minutes since their semi-final first leg defeat to Newcastle at the start of 2025.

At home, Arsenal were highly wasteful, and Newcastle capitalized on their chances, with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring to give Eddie Howe's side a commanding lead.

Newcastle, who were in excellent form before the first leg, have faltered since, suffering back-to-back defeats at St. James' Park. While their advantage is considerable, Arsenal can still turn the tie around with an early goal, which would change the course of the match.

Newcastle United team news

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is available for selection again for Newcastle, although Eddie Howe opted to keep Martin Dubravka in goal during the weekend's 2-1 loss to Fulham at St. James' Park. Pope may return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar were both suspended for Newcastle's win at the Emirates but are now eligible to play in this match.

Callum Wilson is a doubt due to a hamstring injury, while Harvey Barnes will miss the game with a similar issue. Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Arsenal team news

After their FA Cup elimination, Arsenal will have the weekend off and head to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following Wednesday's cup clash. As a result, Arteta is unlikely to make many changes to the lineup at Newcastle.

Ethan Nwaneri, who scored a standout goal in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Manchester City, might earn a spot in the starting XI, possibly replacing Gabriel Martinelli.

Ben White is the closest of the injured players to returning, but he will miss out, along with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus, who are all still sidelined.

Key player battles to look out for

Alexander Isak vs Gabriel: Swedish striker Isak can be a handful to play against and the striker would be looking forward to increase the lead to 3 or even 4-0 on the night. However, Gabriel's performance against Manchester City will give him confidence ahead of the all-important semi-final clash.

Odegaard vs Guimaraes: The midfield battle will be key tonight as the likes of Odegaard will be up against Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes at St. James Park. Will be interesting to see whether the home side are able to hold onto their 2-0 lead or perhaps extend it as well in order to book their Wembley berth.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal playing 11

Newcastle United playing 11 (probable): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Havertz, Trossard.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao cup live telecast and live streaming details

When will the Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal be played?

The Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played on February 5 at St. James Park.

What time will Newcastle United vs Arsenal begin in the Carabao Cup?

Newcastle United vs Arsenal will begin at 1:30 AM IST in the Carabao Cup.

Where will the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal carabao Cup clash will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal be available in India?

The live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal Carabao Cup clash will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.