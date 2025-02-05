Business Standard

Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach Carlo Ancelloti backs CR7 as 'the GOAT'

Ronaldo's legacy at Real Madrid is undeniable, as he remains the club's all-time top scorer with an astounding 451 goals and 131 assists from 438 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelloti

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelloti

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Carlo Ancelotti recently supported Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim of being the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) over Lionel Messi, as Real Madrid marked a special tribute to their legendary former star on his 40th birthday.
 
The celebrated former Real Madrid and Manchester United player recently spoke to La Sexta about his self-belief, stating that he considers himself the most complete player to have ever graced the game. Ronaldo made it clear that, in his eyes, his all-around skill set surpasses not just Lionel Messi, but also footballing legends such as Pele and Diego Maradona.
 
“I think I’m the most complete player there has ever been,” Ronaldo asserted confidently. “That’s my opinion. It could be a matter of taste, but I firmly believe it’s me. I do everything in football – I head the ball well, I take set pieces with precision, I shoot with my left foot, I’m fast, I’m strong, and I jump high.”  ALSO READ: Why Cristiano Ronaldo can never be overshadowed by old rival Lionel Messi?
 
 
Ronaldo continued to emphasize that his skills and contributions go beyond personal preference. "Taste is one thing, but saying that Cristiano isn’t complete is a lie," he said. "I’m the most complete player, and I don’t see anyone better than me. I speak with all my heart when I say that."  Ancelloti full of praise for Ronaldo
 
Ancelotti, who was Ronaldo's coach during his first tenure at Real Madrid, did not shy away from backing the Portuguese forward's self-assessment. Reflecting on Ronaldo’s monumental impact at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti acknowledged how Ronaldo had defined an entire era at the club.

“Cristiano has left his mark on an era, and he continues to leave his mark on this era," Ancelotti remarked. "For me, he has been the best. He also helped me a lot, particularly with the goals he scored, which kept me calm as the manager of Real Madrid."  ALSO READ: Birthday boy Ronaldo proclaims himself 'best footballer in history'  Real Madrid's tribute for their all-time top goalscorer
 
Ronaldo’s legacy at Real Madrid is undeniable, as he remains the club’s all-time top scorer with an astounding 451 goals and 131 assists from 438 appearances. His contribution to the club is etched in history, and as he turned 40 on Wednesday, Real Madrid ensured to honor their iconic former player.
 
On social media, Real Madrid sent their heartfelt birthday wishes to their legendary number seven: "???? Dear Cristiano, from Real Madrid, we want to send you our warmest wishes on your 40th birthday. Every Madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history. Have a great day with your family and loved ones."
 
Ronaldo's journey has been nothing short of legendary, and his influence at both Real Madrid and the football world remains as profound as ever.

Topics : Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid football

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

