Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League live time, streaming

Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night, following their exciting FA Cup run, as they host Manchester United at the City Ground. Having recently secured their place at Wembley, Forest will be hoping to maintain their momentum after a nail-biting 4-3 penalty shootout win over Brighton in the FA Cup. This victory came after a goalless draw, and they now face Manchester City in the semi-finals, hoping to end a 35-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

This season has been a memorable one for Forest, with back-to-back league wins before the break boosting their aspirations for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. They enter the match sitting third in the Premier League, five points ahead of Chelsea in fourth.

ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League live match time, line-ups and streaming Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to secure consecutive league wins for the first time this season. After a strong week that saw them reach the Europa League quarter-finals with a convincing win over Real Sociedad, United followed it up with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leicester at the King Power. However, they remain in 13th place in the league and have little to fight for in the domestic competition.

Forest team news

Forest secured a victory over the weekend, even without their top scorer Chris Wood, who picked up a hip injury while on international duty with New Zealand. Nuno has stated that Wood is doubtful for Tuesday's match due to the quick turnaround, but Taiwo Awoniyi is prepared to step in once again to fill the void left by the Kiwi forward.

Despite a heavy clash with the post on Saturday, Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to be fit to start. Additionally, both Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi are likely to make their return to the Forest starting lineup.

Man United team news

Patrick Dorgu has not played in the Premier League for over a month, but the January signing is now eligible to return to domestic action after completing his suspension. The Danish international is expected to start on the left for Amorim’s side. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are both set to be included in the matchday squad once again, while Leny Yoro, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir all resumed training during the international break.

However, Kobbie Mainoo, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, and Jonny Evans continue to be unavailable for the visitors.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League starting 11

Forest starting 11 (probable): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Man United starting 11 (probable): Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernnades, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee; Hojlund.

Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details

When will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played on April 1.

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match begin on April 1?

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will start at 12:30 AM IST (April 2)

What will be the venue for the Premier League clash between Forest and United?

Cty Ground Stadium, Nottingham will host the NOT vs MUN tie in Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham and Man United be available in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham and Man United will be available on the Star Sports network in India

Where will the live streaming of the Premier League tie between Nottingham and Man United be available in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League tie between Nottingham and Man United will be available on the JioHotstar app.