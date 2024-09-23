Erling Haaland equals Ronaldo's record of 100 goals in fewest club games



The Norwegian, in the process, also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest to 100 goals for a European club. The Portuguese set the record back in 2011 while playing for Real Madrid.



Top 10 players with fastest 100 goals for a European club



Other Premier League records by Haaland



Full list of goals by Erling Haalnd Competition Matches Played Goals scored Assists Premier League 71 73 12 Bundesliga 67 62 19 UEFA Champions League 40 41 5 Eliteserien 39 14 5 Bundesliga 16 17 6 OBOS-ligaen 16 0 0 DFB-Pokal 7 8 1 FA Cup 7 8 0 NM-Cup 6 2 0 UEFA Europa League Qualifying 5 4 1 OFB-Cup 4 4 0 Community Shield 3 0 0 DFL-Supercup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 2 1 0 UEFA Super Cup 1 0 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0 0 UEFA Youth League 1 0 0 Total 288 235 50

Erling Haaland, who holds the record for the most goals in a Premier League season with 36 goals is also joint number four with Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Micheal Owen in the list of highest number of Premier League hat-tricks with 8. City legend Sergio Aguero leads this list with 12 Premier League hat-tricks, while Alan Shearer and Robbie Fowler are second and third on this list with 11 and 9 hat-tricks respectively.Haaland in his entire footballing career has played 288 matches, while amassing 235 goals and 50 assists in the process.