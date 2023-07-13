Home / Sports / Football News / PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win openers; Sai Praneeth loses in US Open 2023

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win openers; Sai Praneeth loses in US Open 2023

Sindhu defeated Diksha 21-15, 21-12 in just 27 minutes to enter the second round, while Lakshya beat his Finnish opponent 21-8, 21-16 in less than 30 minutes.

Press Trust of India Council Bluffs (US)
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enters second round of Canada Open.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu defeated her American opponent of Indian origin Disha Gupta while Lakshya Sen began his men's singles campaign with a convincing win over Finland's Kalle Koljonen at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

In another men's singles match, S Sankar Subramanian, who had entered the main draw of the tournament after two tough qualifying matches, defeated his tricky Irish opponent Nhat Nguyen 21-11, 21-16 in the first round.

However, B Sai Praneeth lost to 23-year-old world No. 7 Chinese player Li Shi Feng after a gruelling match that lasted three games.

Sankar though was tested by his Irish opponent Nhat Nguyen before winning 21-11, 21-16 in 44 minites, while Praneeth gave a tough fight to second seed Shi Feng before going down 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in one hour and 14 minutes.

In another women's singles match, India's 61-ranked player Ruthvika Shivani went down to Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese-Taipei 14-21, 11-21.

On Tuesday, former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap retired midway into his second match after trailing 21-23 7-11 against Koo Takahashi of Japan. He had won his first match against England's Rohan Midha 21-19, 21-17.

Men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, however, couldn't cross the opening round losing 14-21, 14-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu Chieh and Su Li Wei.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

