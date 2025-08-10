AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

The All India Football Federation on Sunday announced a cash incentive of USD 25,000 for the Under-20 women's team as a reward for their qualification to the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 2006.

The U-20 women's side topped Group D with seven points, capping their campaign with a 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar in Yangon on Sunday.

Pooja scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute, finishing off a move she started on the counter.

India, who had earlier drawn 0-0 with Indonesia and thrashed Turkmenistan 7-0, remained unbeaten and did not concede a single goal in the qualifiers.

The AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in Thailand in April 2026. The AIFF credited it to "sustained planning and developmental efforts over the past few years" in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India. The U20 women have been in camp since December 2024 and have played the Pink Ladies Youth Cup in Turkey, defeating teams like Hong Kong and Jordan. Ahead of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, a number of the U20 players trained with the senior team before the Young Tigresses faced Uzbekistan U20s in two friendlies in Tashkent (1-1 and 4-1).