Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

AIFF announces $25,000 reward for U20 women after Asian Cup berth

The U-20 women's side topped Group D with seven points, capping their campaign with a 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar in Yangon on Sunday.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave
AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The All India Football Federation on Sunday announced a cash incentive of USD 25,000 for the Under-20 women's team as a reward for their qualification to the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 2006.

The U-20 women's side topped Group D with seven points, capping their campaign with a 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar in Yangon on Sunday.

Pooja scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute, finishing off a move she started on the counter.

India, who had earlier drawn 0-0 with Indonesia and thrashed Turkmenistan 7-0, remained unbeaten and did not concede a single goal in the qualifiers.

The AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in Thailand in April 2026. 

The AIFF credited it to "sustained planning and developmental efforts over the past few years" in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India.

The U20 women have been in camp since December 2024 and have played the Pink Ladies Youth Cup in Turkey, defeating teams like Hong Kong and Jordan.

Ahead of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, a number of the U20 players trained with the senior team before the Young Tigresses faced Uzbekistan U20s in two friendlies in Tashkent (1-1 and 4-1).

In total, the India U20 women's team trained together in the preparation camp for 135 days since December 2024.

Initiatives like the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues have boosted the grassroots structure, leading to a "232% increase" in registered women footballers in the past year, stated an AIFF release.

"The ASMITA Football Leagues continue in the 2025-26 season as well, with the U13 ASMITA Football Leagues 2025-26, which began last month," it stated.

"The U13 leagues will see 50 tournaments be played across as many venues, where around 8,000 players from approximately 400 teams will compete across 26 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool HIGHLIGHTS FA Community Shield: Palace beat LIV 3-2 on penalties

FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen back as captain after medical clearance

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Topics :Football NewsIndian Football Team

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story