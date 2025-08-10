Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield live match time, streaming

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is eyeing an ideal start to his reign by securing silverware as the reigning Premier League champions face FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Community Shield at Wembley. Slot acknowledged the challenge posed by Palace, praising their resilience in last season’s cup run, where they beat Aston Villa and Manchester City without conceding.

Despite winning the league with four games to spare, Liverpool have aggressively strengthened, spending nearly $402 million to bring in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong, all of whom could debut in this season opener.

Palace, playing in their first-ever Community Shield, enter with mixed emotions. Their impressive 2024–25 finish was overshadowed by demotion to the UEFA Conference League due to multi-club ownership violations, as Lyon retained their Europa League spot. Still, Oliver Glasner's side held onto key stars like Eze, Mateta, Wharton, and Guehi despite heavy interest. With minimal spending, Palace aim to make a statement. Glasner insists his team is ready to compete at a higher level and won't shy away from chasing silverware

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool FA Community Shield Starting 11: Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike. Crystal Palace starting 11 (probable): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Sarr. FA Community Shield 2025: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool be played? The Community Shield final match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be played on August 10. What time will the FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool begin on August 10?

The FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will kick off at 7:30 PM IST What will be the venue for the FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool? The Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will take place at the Wembley Stadium in England. Where will the live telecast of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool be available in India? The live telecast of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be available on the Sony sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool be available in India?